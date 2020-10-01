 

Gold Plus Mining Commences Work Program on Its Pluto Properties Contiguous to Kenorland Minerals in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce that Minroc Management Limited (“Minroc”) has commenced a detailed work program on its 100% owned, Pluto Property group, contiguous to Kenorland Minerals “Chebistuan” project, that is currently optioned to Newmont Mining, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Both of the Pluto properties are made up of a series of crustal scale deformation zones and highly prospective sedimentary-volcanic rock contacts. The properties are located approximately 40km west of the Chibougamau mining camp and 10km west of the Chapais mining camp (6.5 M oz Au; 2.7 B lbs Cu of historic production). The Chibougamau camp has historically been mined and explored for Cu-Au mineralization but the recent discovery of the Nelligan deposit (IAMGOLD – Vanstar Resources) highlights the regional potential for orogenic gold mineralization which has been overlooked in the past.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The anticipated work program on Gold Plus' Pluto properties intends to leverage recent and historic work, both on the property and adjacent to the property, in order to identify high priority targets for its Fall 2020 prospecting program as well as to plan a potential upcoming drill program.

Data sources available for the targeting program include geophysics, geochemical surveys and drill data. Collectively these demonstrate local mineralized trends, which may carry onto Pluto ground, including in previously unexplored areas, as well as mineralization present on the properties which requires follow up work.

About the Pluto Properties - Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Quebec
The Pluto properties are located west of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec, which provides excellent infrastructure and an experienced local workforce for exploration and mining activities. The Pluto Properties have been under-explored for base and precious metals and historic assay results returned Cu-Zn-Au-Ag values. Some historic diamond drill holes returned visible sulfide mineralization and VMS showings (Dolomieu-Sud). Recent exploration work completed at Pluto resulted in anomalous gold and base metals values in till samples and three distinct anomalous zones were outlined.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

Also, the Company has granted 400,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.13 for a six month term to consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

About Gold Plus Mining Inc.
Gold Plus Mining is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Our growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

___Spencer Smyl___
        CEO & Director

