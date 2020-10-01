Versus Systems Partners With Predictmedix to Develop Products for Healthcare Applications in the Clinical Trial Market

Versus brings its real-world prizing software to a new vertical – healthcare – as life science companies look to improve clinical testing diversity, compliance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today signed an agreement with Predictmedix, Inc. (“Predictmedix”) (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF), a medical software company that integrates Artificial Intelligence “AI” into healthcare testing technology. The agreement is to bring Versus’ proprietary rewards platform to the healthcare vertical – allowing healthcare providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and life science companies to use rewards to recruit and retain a broader range of patients, and to promote compliance in testing medical therapies. These products, for use primarily by CROs, academic medical centers and those in the clinical trials markets, will enter a market that Fortune Business Insights estimates at $40 Billion USD annually.1

