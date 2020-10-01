 

Versus Systems Partners With Predictmedix to Develop Products for Healthcare Applications in the Clinical Trial Market

Versus brings its real-world prizing software to a new vertical – healthcare – as life science companies look to improve clinical testing diversity, compliance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today signed an agreement with Predictmedix, Inc. (“Predictmedix”) (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF), a medical software company that integrates Artificial Intelligence “AI” into healthcare testing technology. The agreement is to bring Versus’ proprietary rewards platform to the healthcare vertical – allowing healthcare providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and life science companies to use rewards to recruit and retain a broader range of patients, and to promote compliance in testing medical therapies. These products, for use primarily by CROs, academic medical centers and those in the clinical trials markets, will enter a market that Fortune Business Insights estimates at $40 Billion USD annually.1

Predictmedix will use Versus’s patented rewards and engagement engine to incentivize users and patients to take steps in their treatment. In the case of clinical trials, this may include rewarding patients for joining certain trials, as well as for complying with trial protocols. According to Deloitte, recruiting, retention, and compliance are central issues in the clinical trial space with over 40% of patients not adhering to trial protocols.2 The Versus IP allows for remote data collection, real-time feedback, and a rewards-based engagement that could change patient behaviors and outcomes - saving time and money, and also improving healthcare outcomes by providing more complete trial data.

About Predictmedix, Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. Predictmedix is developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases for identification of symptomatic individuals.

