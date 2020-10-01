 

Royal Gold Announces Separation of the Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso Stream Agreement, and New Stream Agreement with Future Global Resources Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that it has completed the separation of the Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso stream agreement into separate stream agreements with Golden Star Resources Limited (“Golden Star”) for the Wassa mine (“Wassa Stream Agreement”), and with Future Global Resources Limited (“FGR”) for the Prestea/Bogoso mines (“Prestea/Bogoso Stream Agreement”), effective September 30, 2020.

Background and Rationale for the Transaction
 Royal Gold entered into a stream agreement with Golden Star on May 6, 2015, as amended (the “Original Stream Agreement”), which provides for the right to purchase 10.5% of the gold produced from Golden Star’s Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso mines until an aggregate delivery of 240,000 ounces, after which the stream percentage would decrease to 5.5%. The cash purchase price for gold was 20% of the spot price per ounce delivered until the aggregate delivery of 240,000 ounces, and 30% of the spot price per ounce delivered thereafter.

On July 27, 2020, Golden Star announced that it signed a binding agreement for the sale of the Prestea/Bogoso mines to FGR, which required the separation of the Original Stream Agreement into separate stream agreements for each of Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso.

From May 6, 2015 through June 30, 2020, approximately 110,500 ounces of payable gold were delivered to Royal Gold from the Wassa and Prestea/Bogoso mines according to the terms of the Original Stream Agreement. Of this total, 69,700 ounces were delivered from Wassa and 40,800 ounces were delivered from Prestea/Bogoso.

Key Terms of the Wassa Stream Agreement
 In summary, the Wassa Stream Agreement gold stream rates and cash purchase prices remain consistent with the Original Stream Agreement, and the gold delivery threshold of 240,000 ounces will apply to the Wassa mine.

Based on the deliveries received from Golden Star under the Original Stream Agreement, as of June 30, 2020, approximately 129,500 ounces remain to be delivered before the 240,000 ounce delivery threshold is reached.

The material terms of the Wassa Stream Agreement, including security and the rights and obligations of both Royal Gold and Golden Star, remain consistent with those in the Original Stream Agreement as they relate to the Wassa mine.

Key Terms of the Prestea/Bogoso Stream Agreement
 In summary, the Prestea/Bogoso Stream Agreement provides Royal Gold the right to purchase 5.5% of the gold produced from the Prestea/Bogoso mines in return for a cash purchase price of 30% of the spot price per ounce delivered, consistent with the tail stream interest in the Original Stream Agreement.

Seite 1 von 2
Royal Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Royal Gold - mehr Bank als Mine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Royal Gold Announces Sale of its Ownership Interest in the Peak Gold Project
21.09.20
Royal Gold Issues Correction
09.09.20
Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Americas

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
86
Royal Gold - mehr Bank als Mine