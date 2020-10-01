BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement for New Women’s Health Product

“We are pleased to add this new gynecology product to our growing portfolio of women’s health products, including Tibella, FeraMAX, and RepaGyn,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We continue to deliver on our goal to bring products to Canada that are unique, differentiated and treat unmet medical needs. This new product is an excellent fit with the healthcare practitioners and patients we currently serve with our Women’s Health franchise and also adds a new group of customers managing infertility issues. As the new product is already approved, we can significantly shorten the time to launch.”

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has signed an exclusive License and Supply Agreement with a European partner for a new product in the women’s health market for Canada. The product has been approved for sale in Canada, the U.S.A., Europe and in several other markets around the world. BioSyent intends to launch the product to the Canadian market in Q2 2021.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital, and international business units.

