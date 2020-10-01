 

BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement for New Women’s Health Product

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has signed an exclusive License and Supply Agreement with a European partner for a new product in the women’s health market for Canada. The product has been approved for sale in Canada, the U.S.A., Europe and in several other markets around the world.   BioSyent intends to launch the product to the Canadian market in Q2 2021.

“We are pleased to add this new gynecology product to our growing portfolio of women’s health products, including Tibella, FeraMAX, and RepaGyn,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We continue to deliver on our goal to bring products to Canada that are unique, differentiated and treat unmet medical needs. This new product is an excellent fit with the healthcare practitioners and patients we currently serve with our Women’s Health franchise and also adds a new group of customers managing infertility issues. As the new product is already approved, we can significantly shorten the time to launch.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking.  The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements.  Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


