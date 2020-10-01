Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares)

Theoretical number of voting

rights (including

treasury shares)*

30 September 2020 817 623 840 1 028 934 060 1 038 391 599

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005551/en/