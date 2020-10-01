Regulatory News:

In accordance with the vote at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April and as part of the renewal plan for its members, the Getlink (Paris:GET) Board of Directors today welcomed Sharon Flood.

A British national, Sharon Flood will bring her recognised financial expertise, her knowledge of the railway sector, as well as her skills and broad experience as an independent director. She will replace Philippe Vasseur, who has agreed to terminate his mandate early after twelve years on the Board.