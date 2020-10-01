 

 Governance Sharon Flood joins Getlink Board of Directors

In accordance with the vote at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April and as part of the renewal plan for its members, the Getlink (Paris:GET) Board of Directors today welcomed Sharon Flood.

A British national, Sharon Flood will bring her recognised financial expertise, her knowledge of the railway sector, as well as her skills and broad experience as an independent director. She will replace Philippe Vasseur, who has agreed to terminate his mandate early after twelve years on the Board.

The Board of Directors pays tribute to Philippe Vasseur for his enduring and unwavering commitment to Getlink SE’s development and his contribution to changes in governance.

08.09.20
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for August 2020
07.09.20
Géraldine Périchon appointed new Chief Financial Officer for Getlink
04.09.20
Getlink SE: Information Relating to the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Which Form the Share Capital - Notice Referred to Under Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code