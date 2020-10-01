 

American Influencer Awards Announces 2020 Beauty Awards Nominees

The American Influencer Awards, which honors the greatest beauty contributors and premiere talent on social media, today announced the nominees for its 3rd awards show that will celebrate influencers across 23 categories. The American Influencers Awards is part of Gannett Ventures, powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK, and is coordinated with the American Influencer Association.

The nominees, which were selected by public submission and an advisory board, include this year’s top social media influencers across multiple platforms. Nominees include Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Bretman Rock, Nikita Dragun, and Aaliyah Jay.

"2020 has been a year of incredible growth in the social media and influencer industry where new personalities and fans have emerged,” said Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. “We're excited to highlight this year's influencers who continue to inspire their fans.”

The categories for 2020 include:

  • Hair Influencer of the Year
  • Textured Hair Stylist of the Year
  • Hair Stylist of the Year
  • Emerging Hair Stylist of the Year
  • Hair Colorist of the Year
  • Emerging Hair Colorist of the Year
  • Barber of the Year
  • Celebrity Hair Stylist of the Year
  • International Hair Influencer of the Year
  • Makeup Influencer of the Year
  • Creative Makeup Artist of the Year
  • Emerging Creative Makeup Artist of the Year
  • Makeup Tutorialist of the Year
  • Emerging Makeup Tutorialist of the Year
  • Beauty Influencer Brand of the Year
  • Product Review Influencer of the Year
  • Trendsetter of the Year
  • Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year
  • International Makeup Influencer of the Year
  • Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year
  • Nail Artist of the Year
  • Skincare Influencer of the Year
  • Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

Winners will be selected through the American Influencer Awards public voting process and the votes of the advisory board. Voting opens today, Oct. 1, 2020, and will close on Oct. 31, 2020. Votes can be cast once a day at www.aiaawards.com/vote.

Information on this year’s awards show, including show hosts, award presenters and more will be released soon. For more details, follow @aiaawards on social media.

About American Influencer Association

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. Effective November 20, 2019, following the completion of its merger with Gannett, New Media Investment Group Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under Gannett Co., Inc. and its ticker symbol has changed to “GCI”. To connect with us, visit  www.gannett.com. 

