 

Xtant Medical Announces Closing of Debt Restructuring

01.10.2020, 22:05   

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it has completed its previously announced debt restructuring transaction.

The primary purpose of the restructuring was to improve Xtant’s capital structure by reducing its outstanding debt, which the Company expects will facilitate future access to capital markets for investment in its growth initiatives, and regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards.

“We are pleased to have completed this debt restructuring transaction, which significantly reduced Xtant’s total indebtedness to less than $16 million under our credit facility, lowered our cost of debt to more serviceable levels, and will allow us to focus on further improving the Company’s operating model and growth profile,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical.

As part of the transaction, Xtant issued approximately 57.8 million shares of its common stock to the lenders under its credit facility in exchange for approximately $40.8 million of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of loans outstanding under the credit facility, as well as, without duplication, approximately $21.1 million of the outstanding amount of PIK Interest (as defined in the credit agreement) (such loans and PIK Interest, referred to as the “exchanging loans”), plus all other accrued and unpaid interest on the exchanging loans outstanding as of the closing date, at an exchange price of $1.07 per share.

Xtant and the lenders also amended the credit agreement to extinguish loans in an aggregate principal amount equal to the exchanging loans outstanding thereunder together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, add loans in an aggregate principal amount equal to a portion of the prepayment fee payable thereunder in respect of the exchanging loans and exchange the remaining portion of the prepayment fee for an additional 0.9 million shares of its common stock, reduce the amount of additional credit availability thereunder to $5 million, eliminate the Revenue Base financial covenant, and reduce the interest rate to a rate per annum equal to the sum of (i) 7.00% plus (ii) the higher of (x) the LIBO Rate (as such term is defined in the credit agreement) and (y) 1.00%.

