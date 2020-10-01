 

BlueLinx To Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call And Webcast

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will issue third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results will be hosted by Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 877.873.5864
Passcode: 3553476

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 6, 2020:

Domestic Replay: 404.537.3406
Passcode: 3553476

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS, INC.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT

Mary Moll
Investor Relations
(866) 671-5138
investor@bluelinxco.com




