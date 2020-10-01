BlueLinx To Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call And Webcast

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will issue third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results will be hosted by Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.



To participate in the live teleconference: