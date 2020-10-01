Aurora Spine Corporation to Present at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT).



A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Aurora Spine’s website at www.aurora-spine.com, or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/37792 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

