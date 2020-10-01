Granite Awarded $7 Million Pedestrian Rail Undercrossing and Shared Use Path Project in Southern California

The El Portal Pedestrian Rail Undercrossing project is part of a larger local transportation upgrade plan spearheaded by SANDAG with a heavy emphasis on rail-related projects. The undercrossing and shared use path will allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the rail corridor to access attractions such as Paul Ecke Central Elementary School and the businesses along North Coast Highway 101.

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the El Portal Pedestrian Rail Undercrossing project in Encinitas, California by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). The contract award of $7 million will be booked into Granite's third quarter 2020 backlog.

“We’re pleased to partner with SANDAG again,” said Granite Regional Vice President John Boies. “Harnessing the power of our experience, resources and longstanding partnerships allows Granite to build a technically challenging project along a live rail corridor and meet the needs of this growing community.”

Scope of work includes the construction of a pedestrian undercrossing utilizing precast concrete abutments, bent caps, and slab girders to facilitate rapid bridge construction during extended weekend closures – all to minimize rail traffic disruptions. Additional improvements include sidewalks, retaining walls, storm water control devices, utilities, and landscaping.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2020 and conclude by spring 2022.

