Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 Mobile Testing Device, Fionet, to Support Scaled-Up Production

Relay & Fio announces engagement with contact manufacturer KeyTronic for high-volume production of its COVID-19 mobile testing device, which enables rapid COVID-19 testing & tracking in community-based settings



KeyTronic is a world class, US-based and FDA-approved medical device contract manufacturer, recently selected as a Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider for 2020 1

Recently announced delivery of COVID-19 software in Kenya has been deployed to first 10 clinics in Meru County

Signed new agreement for a research pilot with a large, European multinational medtech network

Fionet has been submitted to Health Canada for expedited access to address community-based testing and tracking. FRR is simultaneously working towards Fionet regulatory approval in the US and EU.

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2), and Fio Corporation (“Fio”), together Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”), announce that its Fionet pandemic response devices will be produced by US-based, FDA-approved, high-volume contract manufacturer, KeyTronic, which is now creating a Fionet device assembly line. KeyTronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) offers turnkey services and global reach and is already producing other COVID-related medical devices.

FRR has approximately 1000 devices being prepared for manufacture, with initial runs of the assembly line expected in October. The company has paid for the manufacturing line set ups and 50% of the cost of the first batch of 165 units and will pay the balance upon completion within 6 to 8 weeks.

“In August, we focused on implementing our vision for adapting Fionet to COVID. In September, we focused on bringing this vision to the market, which resulted in agreements for initial deployment we are signing. We now moved to engage a high-quality, high-volume manufacturer to fulfill orders,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR and of Fio Corporation.

In early September, FRR announced the first delivery of the COVID-19 workflow software and the Company has since signed additional agreements for trial deployments with other organizations including a subsidiary of a large European diagnostics company which, upon successful completion a feasibility pilot, could result in volume deployments in multiple countries in Africa.

Trial or pilot deployments are designed to enable FRR and clients to customize Fionet for region-based workflows, including safe-return-to-work protocols, community-based COVID-19 testing protocols, and for field stress-testing.