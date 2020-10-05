Histogen Announces Completion of Final Dosing Timepoint Milestone in its 1b/2a Trial for Androgenic Alopecia in Men

“We are pleased to have completed dosing for week 12, the last of three dosing timepoints, in our HST-001 trial and we remain on track to announce top line data results in the fourth quarter of this year,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and CEO. “We believe HST-001 has the potential to stimulate new long-lasting hair growth in contrast to the two FDA approved therapies that focus on reducing hair loss.”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced completion of patient dosing in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of HST-001, designed to assess the safety, tolerability and indicators of efficacy of HST-001 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia in men.

About the HST-001 Phase 1a/2b Trial

This blinded, randomized, placebo controlled, single site study has enrolled 36 subjects with male pattern hair loss using a 2:1 randomization of HST-001 to placebo. It is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of HST-001, as well as indicators of efficacy including non-vellus hair count, total hair count, and hair thickness density as measured by Canfield macrophotography. At each treatment timepoint (Weeks 0, 6 and 12), subjects will receive a total of 20 injections, 10 in the vertex scalp region and 5 in each temporal recession region, the most common areas of hair loss in men with androgenic alopecia. Primary and secondary endpoints will be assessed at Week 18. Top-line data is anticipated to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About HST-001

HST-001, or Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), is intended to be a physician-administered therapeutic for hair loss. HSC is anticipated to be a relatively safe, minimally invasive treatment that promotes new hair growth where existing treatments only reduce hair loss. HSC is manufactured to enrich for growth factors including KGF, VEGF and follistatin, which are involved in signaling stem cells in the body and have been shown to be important in hair formation and the stimulation of resting hair follicles.