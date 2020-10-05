 

TFI International Acquires Dry Bulk Business of Grammer Logistics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Southeast US footprint strategically complements TFI’s expanding US specialty truckload business

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the acquisition of the dry bulk business of Grammer Logistics (“Grammer Dry Bulk”). Originally established as part of Sterling Transport in the early 1990s, Grammer Dry Bulk focuses on the transportation of commodities including cement and cementitious materials, sand, fly ash, salt and lime.

Serving the southeast US region extending from Maryland through Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and into Florida, Grammer Dry Bulk has close to 100 company drivers and owner operators, operating a fleet of over 90 leased and owned tractors and more than 150 company-owned tank trailers. The acquired business generates approximately US $12 million in annualized revenues and will become part of TFI International’s BTC East operating company within its Truckload segment.

“As another step in the expansion of our US specialty truckload operations, we are pleased to bring aboard Grammer’s dry bulk team and their operating assets,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. “Their southeast focus and valued customer base is a strong strategic fit with our BTC East operating company as well as our assets acquired last month from CCC Transportation, and we look forward to supporting the team’s continued growth under the TFI International umbrella.”

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "expects", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", “will”, “look forward to” and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, the statements regarding the acquisition and expected financial results and future operations of the acquired business are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the closing of the acquisition may not occur due to failure of closing conditions, including required governmental and/or third party consents, the closing may occur but expected results of operations may not be achieved due to a variety of factors including those disclosed in our filings with Canadian regulatory authorities and the Commission. TFI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


TFI International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
24.09.20
William T. England to Join TFI International Board of Directors
15.09.20
TFI International Declares Quarterly Dividend
15.09.20
TFI International Agrees to Acquire DLS Worldwide
09.09.20
TFI International Acquires CCC Transportation and Related Real Estate