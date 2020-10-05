 

Masimo Announces Consumer Launch of the Radius Tº Continuous Thermometer, a More Convenient Way to Keep Track of Fever

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the launch of the Radius Tº Continuous Thermometer for consumers. Unlike spot-check, episodic thermometers, the wearable, wireless Radius Tº measures body temperature continuously, seamlessly transmitting data and customizable temperature notifications to the user’s smartphone – helping caregivers, such as parents, monitor loved ones’ temperatures even while they sleep.

Masimo Radius Tº Continuous Thermometer (Photo: Business Wire)

Radius Tº represents a paradigm shift in thermometry by making it continuous, wearable, and hassle-free. Traditional periodic and invasive methods depend on the user repeatedly conducting a series of steps that can interrupt daily activities, including sleep, and can miss body temperature trends and patterns. With a traditional thermometer, a person may only notice a spike in temperature hours after a spike has occurred, or may not even become aware of it if it is during sleep. By contrast, Radius Tº continuously and seamlessly measures temperatures using a small, inconspicuous, wearable sensor that can be easily applied to anyone from children to elderly adults – with no action needed after initial application to the skin. Radius Tº eliminates manual measurements while providing continuous insight into changes in the user’s temperature and helps users understand which way their temperature is trending. In addition, Radius Tº uses proprietary algorithms to provide body temperature measurements for users five years or older that approximate oral temperature, not just external skin temperature. Radius Tº provides temperature measurements with laboratory accuracy within ±0.1ºC, whereas other oral thermometry solutions typically have laboratory accuracy within ±0.2ºC.

Earlier this year, Masimo launched Radius Tº as part of the Masimo SafetyNet remote patient management solution, for use both in hospitals and by patients at home. Dr. Neal Fleming, M.D., Ph.D., Vice Chair for Education in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at UC Davis Health, commenting on his experience using Radius Tº, said, “Radius Tº is noninvasive and convenient for patients. I do not have to interrupt their daily activities or their sleep and it provides me continuous trend data that is a powerful guide to patient care. It makes it easier for me to recognize possible changes in their symptoms.”

