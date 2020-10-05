Altice Europe N.V. Has Received a Request for Conversion of Preference Shares B

Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (AEX:ATC) (AEX:ATCB) (the "Company") has received a notice from the Company's CEO, Mr. Weill, in which he requests the Company to convert 551,548 preference shares B in the capital of the Company ("Preference Shares B") into common shares A in the capital of the Company ("Shares A"). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the document governing the grant of these Preference Shares B to Mr. Weill, the Company will as soon as reasonably practicable arrange for conversion of these Preference Shares B into 551,548 Shares A.

After conversion, Mr. Weill will hold 22,238,144 Shares A (representing 0.37% of the Company's issued share capital), 1,304,116 Preference Shares B and up to 50,000,000 conditional Preference Shares B.

