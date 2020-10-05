 

Altice Europe N.V. Has Received a Request for Conversion of Preference Shares B

05.10.2020, 21:58  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This is a press release by Altice Europe N.V. pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 6, paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) to the extent applicable, in connection with the intended public offer by Next Private B.V. for all common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe N.V. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Altice Europe N.V. (AEX:ATC) (AEX:ATCB) (the "Company") has received a notice from the Company's CEO, Mr. Weill, in which he requests the Company to convert 551,548 preference shares B in the capital of the Company ("Preference Shares B") into common shares A in the capital of the Company ("Shares A"). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the document governing the grant of these Preference Shares B to Mr. Weill, the Company will as soon as reasonably practicable arrange for conversion of these Preference Shares B into 551,548 Shares A.

After conversion, Mr. Weill will hold 22,238,144 Shares A (representing 0.37% of the Company's issued share capital), 1,304,116 Preference Shares B and up to 50,000,000 conditional Preference Shares B.

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice Europe delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fibre networks and mobile broadband. Altice Europe is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice Europe innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice Europe delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

