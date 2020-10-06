Generation Growth Documentary Film Selected for Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis

The Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis has announced Generation Growth, a documentary film focused on health and educational outcomes in low-income areas across America, has been selected for ‘Documentary Features’ and is a nominee for the ‘Indiana Spotlight Award’ for its upcoming film festival from October 8 – 18, 2020.

Generation Growth takes a journey across the country to address the social determinants of health in some of the most vulnerable communities through an interactive gardening curriculum that allows students to grow vegetables in the classroom, helping them eat better, be more engaged with school and give them pathways for jobs. With the support and partnership of Anthem Inc., a health benefits company, Stephen Ritz, founder of Green Bronx Machine, is able to deliver on his mission to expand around the country, in places like Indiana, to bring hope, health and opportunity to those communities and students who need it most. From 3rd grade to high school students, to rural and urban communities, to students with disabilities and youth in foster care, Generation Growth is dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope.

Social determinants of health continue to be barriers to good health outcomes. These conditions include poverty, housing, poor water quality, transportation, social isolation, lack of employment, lack of access to healthy foods, lack of family cohesion and lack of education. Generation Growth explores these challenges that are impacting so many in Indiana and across the country.

Research indicates that poor nutrition, often a result of food insecurity, is a leading risk factor for many chronic conditions, including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and other diet-related diseases. And food insecurity is reported to cost the healthcare system an additional $53 billion a year. In Indianapolis, 1 in 4 children live in poverty, 23% of children lack consistent access to food, 21% of households use food assistance and 90% of food consumed is grown out of state.