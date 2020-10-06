 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: Conclusion of a profit transfer agreement with nakamo.to GmbH and further blockchain participation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 14:04  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Contract/Investment
Advanced Blockchain AG: Conclusion of a profit transfer agreement with nakamo.to GmbH and further blockchain participation

06.10.2020 / 14:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

nakamo.to GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects significant profit increases in this and following years due to successful investments in digital assets. The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG therefore intends to propose to the ordinary general meeting on October 29, 2020 that a profit transfer agreement be concluded between Advanced Blockchain AG and nakamo.to GmbH. Based on this contract, nakamo.to GmbH endeavors to transfer its entire profit directly to Advanced Blockchain AG for a period of at least five years.

The Annual General Meeting of Advanced Blockchain AG on October 29, 2020 will take place this year only in virtual form due to the current pandemic. Registered shareholders can follow the transmission on the Internet.

Advanced Blockchain is also pleased to announce an investment in an American blockchain company that develops financial technology solutions for established financial service providers. Unfortunately, the company cannot currently be named due to its customer structure, which includes well-known American financial companies. Advanced Blockchain AG will use its expertise to support its expansion into Europe.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its investments is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com.

06.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Chausseestraße 86
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1139184

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139184  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139184&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BrainCloud AG wird zu Advanced Blockchain AG !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Abschluss eines Gewinnabführungsvertrages mit der nakamo.to GmbH und weitere Blockchain-Beteiligung (deutsch)
14:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Abschluss eines Gewinnabführungsvertrages mit der nakamo.to GmbH und weitere Blockchain-Beteiligung
02.10.20
Advanced Blockchain investiert in die Tradebloc GmbH
02.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in die Tracebloc GmbH, ein Unternehmen, das maschinelles Lernen einsetzt (deutsch)
02.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in die Tracebloc GmbH, ein Unternehmen, das maschinelles Lernen einsetzt
02.10.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG invests in Tracebloc GmbH, a company using machine learning
18.09.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Update zu unseren Token-Investments (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Update on Our Token Investments 
18.09.20
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Update zu unseren Token-Investments
16.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt signifikante Beteiligung an der FinPro AG an (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:21 Uhr
1.717
BrainCloud AG wird zu Advanced Blockchain AG !