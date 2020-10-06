DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Contract/Investment

Advanced Blockchain AG: Conclusion of a profit transfer agreement with nakamo.to GmbH and further blockchain participation



06.10.2020 / 14:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Annual General Meeting of Advanced Blockchain AG on October 29, 2020 will take place this year only in virtual form due to the current pandemic. Registered shareholders can follow the transmission on the Internet.



Advanced Blockchain is also pleased to announce an investment in an American blockchain company that develops financial technology solutions for established financial service providers. Unfortunately, the company cannot currently be named due to its customer structure, which includes well-known American financial companies. Advanced Blockchain AG will use its expertise to support its expansion into Europe.



Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its investments is available on its website, nakamo.to GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects significant profit increases in this and following years due to successful investments in digital assets. The Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG therefore intends to propose to the ordinary general meeting on October 29, 2020 that a profit transfer agreement be concluded between Advanced Blockchain AG and nakamo.to GmbH. Based on this contract, nakamo.to GmbH endeavors to transfer its entire profit directly to Advanced Blockchain AG for a period of at least five years.The Annual General Meeting of Advanced Blockchain AG on October 29, 2020 will take place this year only in virtual form due to the current pandemic. Registered shareholders can follow the transmission on the Internet.Advanced Blockchain is also pleased to announce an investment in an American blockchain company that develops financial technology solutions for established financial service providers. Unfortunately, the company cannot currently be named due to its customer structure, which includes well-known American financial companies. Advanced Blockchain AG will use its expertise to support its expansion into Europe.Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its investments is available on its website, www.advancedblockchain.com