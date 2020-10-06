 

Smile Direct Club Announces U.S Patents On Toothbrush and Invisible Aligner Innovations

Electric Toothbrush For Cleaning Teeth and Aligners and Trackable Aligner Case Latest Premium Oral Care Advancements From Teledentistry Leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the United States Patent & Trademark Office (”USPTO”) has granted patents on its Electric Toothbrush with interchangeable aligner head and its trackable aligner case. The patents, U.S. Patent No. 10,786,339 and 10,772,714, represent the teledentistry pioneer’s commitment to category-disrupting innovation across its business, from its core invisible aligner offering to its suite of oral care products.

“SmileDirectClub was founded with a ground-breaking idea that changed the dental industry and increased consumer access to affordable, safe and efficacious premium oral care,” said David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub. “Innovation is in our company’s DNA and and is a driving force behind every product and service we offer. We look forward to continuing to push the oral care category forward with new inventions that help consumers achieve and maintain a smile they love.”

Since launching its suite of oral care products in Walmart stores across the U.S. in January of 2020, SmileDirectClub has become the leading growth contributor across several key oral care categories1. The SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush is the second-highest growth contributor by a manufacturer in the Electric Brush segment2, and it was named one of the best toothbrushes of 2020 by Cosmopolitan.

The Electric Toothbrush patent recognizes the innovative design of the toothbrush’s interchangeable aligner heads for cleaning invisible aligners, and the patent for the Bluetooth-powered SmileDirectClub aligner case – powered by Tile - protects the pioneering use of location technology to ensure aligners are never lost.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving more than one million customers around the world.

1Based in part on data reported by Nielsen for Oral Care Categories of Toothbrush, Whitening Kits, Floss, Oral Hygiene Accessories through September 12, 2020. Total US xAOC market. Copyright 2020 Nielsen

2Based in part on data reported by Nielsen for the Electric Brush Category through September 12, 2020. Total US xAOC market. Copyright 2020 Nielsen

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com 


