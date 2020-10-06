Tecogen Announces Order for TecoChill Air-Cooled Chiller

“The TecoChill CH-50 is the ideal solution for facilities that have insufficient electrical capacity for an equivalently sized electric chiller system or that do not have the three-phase power needed to run large electric air-cooled chillers,” noted Jeffrey Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. “Cooling the facility with an electric alternative would add 60 kW of three-phase electric service during the summer months when grid electrical capacity is both expensive and vulnerable to outages. In addition to increased operational cost savings from the TecoChill system, the system reduces the standby generator capacity needed to keep the facility cooled during grid outages.”

WALTHAM, MA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a TecoChill CH-50 air-cooled chiller to a large residential facility in Connecticut. The 50-ton chiller will replace an existing TecoChill 25-ton chiller to satisfy increased cooling load at the facility. The air-cooled system provides chilled water without the need for a cooling tower and is installed outdoors for ambient air cooling of the condenser. The project qualifies for a $300/ton incentive for grid congestion reduction at peak times and will be installed in time for the 2021 cooling season. Tecogen will service the upgraded system from its East Windsor, Connecticut factory service center.

“This sale confirms the trend towards displacing electric chiller systems with natural gas engine driven chillers,” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Our TecoChill and Tecofrost systems generate operational cost savings compared to the cost of electrical cooling and significantly reduce the amount of standby generator capacity needed during grid outages. For many facilities, Tecogen’s gas driven cooling technology is the most cost-effective way to reduce operational costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide increased resilience to grid outages.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

