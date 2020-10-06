Oslo, 06 October 2020



In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 27 May 2020, the Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has awarded a total of 540,000 share options to key employees. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for or acquire one share per option (after PCI Biotech Holding ASA’s choice), at a strike price of NOK 50.36, equal to the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) for the last 5 days of trade prior to the grant date.

The share options can be exercised with 1/3 of the options after approximately one year, further 1/3 after approximately two years and the last third after approximately three years. To ensure long term ownership by executive management, shares shall be held for at least three years after exercise, except shares to be sold immediately to cover transaction costs and tax under a so called cash less exercise. The share options are subject to other customary terms and conditions for employee incentive programs and the share options are lapsing in Q3 2025.