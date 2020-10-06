 

NEC and NEC X Announce First Graduate from Corporate Accelerator Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

TOKYO and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC Corporation, a leader in IT and network technologies, and NEC X, the innovation accelerator for NEC’s emerging technologies, today announced that Inguo.io is the first graduating company from NEC X’s Corporate Accelerator Program (CAP). NEC X guided Inguo.io’s entrepreneur-in-residence (EIR) participants through the steps of customer discovery and development, along with business model validation. This CAP process allowed Inguo.io to systematically determine its problem-solution fit, conduct its product-market discovery, and then clearly define its target market within the U.S. As a result, Inguo.io now has a clear path for success from today’s official launch as a startup company in New York City, home to many cutting-edge marketing businesses that can greatly benefit from its offerings.

“We are honored to be the first graduate of the NEC X corporate accelerator program,” said David Wolfe, CEO and founder at Inguo.io. “Not only did the CAP give us access to truly groundbreaking technology from NEC, it also helped us develop a unique business model and begin refining it with actual customers in a matter of months. This combination of innovative technology access with a well-resourced and clearly defined mentoring process for commercialization provided us with a greater chance for rapid success than we found with any other incubator program.”

“Our NEC X CAP accelerates the development and success of startup businesses by pairing them with NEC’s cutting-edge technologies in fast-fail batch cycles,” said Shige Ihara, CEO of NEC X. “As the first graduate of our program, we are happy to announce Inguo.io’s spinout, which will provide a broad range of organizations, such as market research firms and academia, with an easy way to make sense of their data and use it to make profitable improvements.”

The NEC X CAP process begins by introducing prequalified EIRs, who have the right mix of business acumen and technology aptitude, to researchers from NEC Labs, who present and demonstrate the technologies they would like to commercialize. After these group sessions, such as the invite-only NEC X Tech Showcase events, prospective EIRs can apply to participate in the projects that interest them. Those selected as EIRs then drive the CAP’s structured commercialization process, including strategic positioning definition, customer development, and other business and marketing activities. NEC X funds each CAP project and can also provide other resources, such as engineers, designers and domain advisers.

Seite 1 von 2
Nippon Denki Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Technologiekonzern NEC will Schweizer Banken-Software-Firma Avaloq kaufen