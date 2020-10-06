Smartsheet to Discuss Channel Program Growth and Opportunities During ENGAGE Partner Summits

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company's second annual Partner Summits that coincides with Smartsheet’s ENGAGE conference. Since the company’s best-in-class channel partner program launched in 2019, Smartsheet Aligned has grown to include over 450 global partners to deliver powerful collaboration solutions and better serve customer demand.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our Smartsheet Aligned program over the past year in both net-new partners and our global reach,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “As we look towards the future, we’re committed to growing our program by identifying strategic partners that align with our values, growing our partner services and training, and assisting organizations in realizing how to unlock business opportunities with our industry-leading work execution platform.”