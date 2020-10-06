 

Smartsheet to Discuss Channel Program Growth and Opportunities During ENGAGE Partner Summits

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company's second annual Partner Summits that coincides with Smartsheet’s ENGAGE conference. Since the company’s best-in-class channel partner program launched in 2019, Smartsheet Aligned has grown to include over 450 global partners to deliver powerful collaboration solutions and better serve customer demand.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our Smartsheet Aligned program over the past year in both net-new partners and our global reach,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “As we look towards the future, we’re committed to growing our program by identifying strategic partners that align with our values, growing our partner services and training, and assisting organizations in realizing how to unlock business opportunities with our industry-leading work execution platform.”

During the two-day events across three regions, Smartsheet’s Partner Summits will feature sessions from the company’s product and marketing leaders along with panel discussions with partners across regions, industries and verticals. Smartsheet will also reveal new partner programs including:

  • Professional Services Certification enhances our partners' ability to deliver Smartsheet services by providing the tools to establish, build, and implement Smartsheet solutions for their customers.
  • Authorized Training strengthens the quality of training services delivered by partners to improve customer satisfaction.
  • Build Assist provides partners with a scalable, cost-effective way to service end-users by leveraging the ability and experience of trained Smartsheet professionals.
  • Enhanced incentivized deal registration rewards gold and platinum solution partners who source opportunities with additional discounts on new and expansion opportunities registered by the partner.

Partner quotes:

“Smartsheet Aligned provides a unique set of benefits and partnership for our company; not only does their team empower ours to succeed and are fast to solve any challenges, but their platform is by far the best fit for the German and Swiss companies we serve,” said Sebastian Paasch, Managing Director at Agile Management Experts. "My team wakes up every morning curious about what kind of innovative solutions we can build on the Smartsheet platform to revolutionize work execution in this new era of remote work."

