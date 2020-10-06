 

Traffic Data September 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent travel restrictions and drop in demand continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in September. New travel restrictions that were implemented on 19 August at the Icelandic borders heavily affected demand to and from Iceland throughout the month. The Company’s freight services continued to decrease much less due to the situation than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in September was around 11,900 decreasing by 97% from September 2019. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 5,800 and from Iceland around 5,900. The number of via passengers was insignificant, reduced by almost 100%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 45.5% compared to 80.5% in September 2019. The total capacity was 96% less than in September last year. On-time performance was 89% in September 2020 compared to 75% in September 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was almost 12,800 in September, decreasing by 52% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 57%. The load factor was 66.1% compared with 73.0% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 81%. Freight decreased by 18%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS SEP 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 11,869 -97% 733,986 -79%
Load Factor 45.5% -35.0 ppt 69.0% -13.0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 58.7 -96% 2,953.2 -78%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 26.7 -98% 2,039.0 -81%
Stage length (KM) 2,415 -23% 2,781 -11%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 89.0% 14.0 ppt 84.0% 11.0 ppt
         
DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS SEP 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 12,757 -52% 104,943 -52%
Load Factor 66.1% -6.9 ppt 68.0% -2.0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 5.9 -57% 48.5 -58%
         
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS SEP 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 491 -81% 12,136 -47%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,123 -18% 83,455 -16%

