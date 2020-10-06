 

Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 30 September 2020

6 October 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 September 2020
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

 

 

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1
30/09/2020 98,960,602 171,790,599 171,774,349

 

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

 

 

 

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

 

