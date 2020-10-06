Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

September 30, 2020 567,266,539 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 602,730,405

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 589,752,732

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of September 30, 2020 (35,463,866 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2020 (12,977,673 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2020).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005930/en/