 

CytRx Highlights Use of Licensed Drug Aldoxorubicin in Treatment of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s Pancreatic Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted the use of its licensed drug – aldoxorubicin – in the combination immunotherapy used by ImmunityBio, Inc. and NantKwest, Inc. to treat former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s stage IV pancreatic cancer. It was widely reported in June 2020 that former Senator Reid described himself as being in “complete remission” after receiving experimental treatment pioneered by the Chief Executive Officer of ImmunityBio and NantKwest.1

Earlier this year, CytRx highlighted that ImmunityBio and NantKwest announced the initiation of a Phase 2 randomized, two-cohort, open-label study for first and second-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer (QUILT-88). The study received Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) authorization and was slated to initially enroll 268 subjects across both cohorts. It has been indicated that enrollment was expected to begin in June 2020.

“We wish former Senator Reid the best now that he is reportedly in complete remission and hope that his combination immunotherapy treatment can become the basis for treating other individuals with pancreatic cancer,” said Steven A. Kriegsman, CytRx’s Chairman and CEO. “Although former Senator Reid is only one person and other comprehensive studies and trials are necessary and required, we continue to be encouraged with the progress and results of this promising pancreatic cancer treatment that includes aldoxorubicin.”

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to ImmunityBio in 2017. The Company has an agreement with ImmunityBio that can yield up to $343 million in potential milestone payments as well as prospective royalties on sales of aldoxorubicin.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx's other drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange: ORPHA.CO) in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is testing arimoclomol in four indications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease and sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM). CytRx Corporation’s website is www.cytrx.com.

Diskussion: CYTR (Mkap $10 M) Zulassungsanträge + 2x P3 Studien--MEGA Pipeline
