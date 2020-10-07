 

Five9 Receives 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Five9 Workflow Automation as a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“We are very excited to receive the 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizing the advancements in our Five9 Workflow Automation offering,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Five9. “Five9 Workflow Automation eliminates time-consuming manual processes and automates system interactions to improve agent productivity and increase business agility. This frees agents to create more human customer service experiences.”

Five9 Workflow Automation makes it easy for businesses to react intelligently to real-time events with automated workflows. It connects the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center with other business systems to create consistently exceptional customer experiences by aggregating information, providing comprehensive views of data and performance, and automating sophisticated, cross-platform workflows.

“Congratulations to Five9 for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Five9 Workflow Automation has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to witness great innovation from Five9 in 2021 and beyond.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

