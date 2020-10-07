SPS Commerce Unveils Enhanced Market-Leading QuickBooks EDI Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce , Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) today launched the latest evolution of SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Intuit QuickBooks. The full-service EDI offering fully automates sales order fulfillment to support omnichannel retail businesses. SPS Fulfillment offers suppliers automated order processing, to meet shipping deadlines for drop-ship and replenishment orders. SPS is the only EDI company to partner with Right Networks, the leading provider of cloud hosting for QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise, to deliver a turnkey solution that makes doing EDI easier for the thousands of QuickBooks customers.

“Retail moves quickly and without automation, suppliers often struggle to keep up during peak seasons or when their online business takes off,” said Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “Tens of thousands of small and midsize businesses rely on QuickBooks to manage their sales orders. By adding EDI automation with SPS Fulfillment for Intuit QuickBooks, suppliers can receive sales orders automatically, so their picking and packing teams can ship orders fast, often in less than an hour.”

With SPS Fulfillment for QuickBooks Desktop, suppliers can:

Fulfill omnichannel sales orders at the speed customers expect

Automate the order fulfillment cycle

Issue invoices as orders ship

Maintain end-to-end visibility to order status

Eliminate bottlenecks caused by manual processes

Comply with all retailer’s trading requirements through pre-built, intelligent document completion

Process hundreds to thousands of orders without manual entry

Connect full-service EDI with on-premise or hosted QuickBooks solutions

“Through our partnership with SPS Commerce, customers gain access to an end-to-end cloud solution for omni-channel that will make the flow of EDI sales orders and invoices seamless for our subscribers so they can gain even more value from their QuickBooks solution,” said David Rosi, Vice President of Marketing for Right Networks.

The latest SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Intuit QuickBooks solution is immediately available from SPS.

