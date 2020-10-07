 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Legend Biotech Corporation (“Legend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LEGN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2020, Legend disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjing. According to Legend, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China.

On this news, Legend’s share price fell $4.50 per share, or 14%, to close at $27.50 per share on September 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Legend securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

