Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced it will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on October 21, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on October 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until October 28, 2020 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13711575. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.