 

Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) announces the launch of direct-to-consumer flagship websites for Kylie Skin in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. As one of the fastest-growing and most-engaged beauty brands on social media, global accessibility is key to our brand mission.

Expanding upon the brand’s existing retailer partnerships, the direct-to-consumer websites will allow consumers to shop for their favorite products in local languages and currencies, while avoiding additional customs fees and duties. Moreover, the newly launched direct-to-consumer network allows faster delivery of products to consumers.

Through her social media channels, Kylie has built a strong connection with her fans and customers, creating demand for her highly effective skincare products across the world. “We continue to see collections sell-out quickly; for example, the recent Lip Balm Set launched on her birthday in August sold out in 18 minutes,” said Simona Cattaneo, President Luxury Brands at Coty. “The launch of the Kylie Skin international websites also reinforces Coty’s strategic commitment to strengthening the direct-to-consumer business model.”

Kylie Jenner commented: “I’m so excited to launch KylieSkin.com in markets across the globe. I always wanted to bring my skincare line to more consumers around the world and this will allow for an easier shopping experience and faster delivery. I’m looking forward to engaging with more customers in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, to hear what their favorite products are and how they incorporate them into their routines.”

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s most admired personalities with over 300 million followers across her personal and brand social media channels, as well as being one of the most influential voices among beauty consumers globally. Kylie Skin launched in May 2019 and quickly became a top-selling skin care brand in the US.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites will offer a mix of products from the Kylie Skin line at launch and will expand their offerings over time. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types.

The European DTC websites’ initial products assortment includes the Coconut Body Scrub and Lotion, Vanilla Milk Toner, Kylie Skin Travel Bag, Walnut Face Scrub, Hydrating Face Mask, Eye Cream, Vitamin C Serum, Foaming Face Wash and Face Moisturizer.

The Australian DTC website includes the Face Moisturizer, Vanilla Milk Toner, Foaming Face Wash, Coconut Body Scrub, Walnut Face Scrub, Hydrating Face Mask, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream in the initial product line up.

