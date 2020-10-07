 

Kingstone Provides 2020 Third Quarter Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:30  |  43   |   |   

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to record estimated pre-tax losses totaling $8.5-9.0 million (net of reinsurance) from Hurricane Isaias and three other smaller PCS events that occurred during the 3rd quarter of 2020.

The estimated, unaudited pre-tax losses indicated above are based on information available as of October 7, 2020 and management's initial review of operations for the third quarter. They remain subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's third quarter results and are forward-looking statements (see “Forward-Looking Statements” below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update these statements. The actual losses may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (“KICO”). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under “Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition” and Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Kingstone Companies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Kingstone Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call