Mesa Air Group Operates First Revenue Cargo Flight For DHL Express

Mesa Airlines is the first regional airline to operate narrow-body aircraft like the Boeing 737. The company is currently completing the introduction of the Boeing 737 into the Mesa aircraft fleet.

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Monday operated its first revenue cargo flight for DHL Express from its crew and maintenance base at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Under the previously announced agreement, Mesa will operate two Boeing 737-400F aircraft on behalf of DHL for a five-year term. Monday marked the official start of that agreement as Mesa begins operations with its first Boeing 737-400F aircraft. The second aircraft is scheduled to enter service in November.

“This is an exciting day for Mesa and an important step forward in our partnership with DHL,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Cargo is more important to our livelihoods than ever and we look forward to playing a role in this growing sector on behalf of DHL.”

“We are proud to be moving forward with this project and expanding our growth opportunities despite the challenges our industry is facing in the COVID environment,” said Captain Mike Ferverda, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, who leads Mesa’s 737 certification process. “I’d like to thank all our people at Mesa for their hard work in getting this program off the ground.”



