Papa John’s Raises More Than $3 Million with the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

“Thanks to the generosity of each customer who ordered a Shaq-a-Roni pizza and the support of our franchisees and team members, we raised more than $3 million to support communities and causes very close to my heart,” said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s Board Member and franchise owner.

Papa John’s announced the company raised more than $3 million through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza for The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, which supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.

From June 29 through August 23, one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold was donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. The Foundation will now distribute the donated funds to organizations that support its mission including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, World Central Kitchen, and UNCF (United Negro College Fund). Grants will also be given to Goodr to support efforts to build food-insecure communities and GLI (Greater Louisville Inc.) to support the Business Council to End Racism. Within the next year, the remainder of the funds will be distributed to other grassroots organizations in communities across the country.

“The money raised through the Shaq-a-Roni is going to incredible organizations that support causes like COVID-19 relief and the fight against racial injustice,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “As a Boys & Girls Clubs alum, I know the impact Papa John’s continued support is having on these kids and their families’ lives."

“Papa John’s has been fortunate during the pandemic, as we have been able to deliver food to people who want or need to stay at home. It’s our privilege to both feed our communities and give back during these challenging times,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John’s. “Last year we launched The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community, aligned with our company values of People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs. Especially in these times of need, we’re proud to continue our work towards equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all through our ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and new partnerships with UNCF and World Central Kitchen, with more to come in the future.”