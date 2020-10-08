 

Allscripts continues to lead in interoperability, driving successful healthcare delivery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 14:01  |  33   |   |   

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) remains committed to effective interoperability in healthcare delivery. A leader in interoperability and open platforms, the company has made it a priority to deliver clinicians accessible, clinically relevant information at the point of care, creating a community patient record and enabling successful care delivery.

Allscripts dbMotion Solution has been delivering clinically relevant, meaningful interoperability for many years. With dbMotion, which enables the sharing of data across different EHR systems regardless of vendor, clinicians can engage their care teams and improve access to real-time, harmonized information from across the care continuum. Used around the world in the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Israel, the solution leverages and shares data assets, achieving safer high-quality clinical outcomes.

Every month the following volumes are enabled:

  • 14M+ unique patient transactions are received in dbMotion
  • 31,000+ providers and 128,000+ users interact with dbMotion
  • 2,700+ ambulatory and post-acute facilities transmit data with dbMotion
  • 1,000+ hospitals transmit data with dbMotion

Over the past 12 months, dbMotion has achieved significant client success with the sharing of information including:

  • 1B+ pieces of patient demographics data
  • 650M+ observation results
  • 350M+ pharmacy data
  • 289M+ documents
  • 104M+ orders (pharmacy/treatment)
  • 58M+ full patient data records

Allscripts was recently recognized as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar: US Healthcare Data Interoperability Market, 2020. The report states that Allscripts demonstrates superior interoperability across the entire HIT ecosystem by enabling the direct integration of third-party clinical decision support applications into the company’s platforms through on-premise or cloud deployment models.

“Allscripts has advocated for having an open platform since 2007 and we believe interoperability is the foundation for advancing healthcare—data and access should be Open. For Everyone,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul M. Black. “Our systems—all of them—should be able to talk to each other. Through dbMotion, we have helped providers all around the world collaborate, deliver higher-quality care, lower costs and help consumers achieve better outcomes. We are proud of the interoperability tools we offer, creating a health ecosystem where critical data is made useful by combining isolated islands of community information into a single, actionable patient record. We remain committed to assisting in successful healthcare delivery for today and tomorrow.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Dun & Bradstreet Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Bisnode, a Leading European Data & Analytics ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Allscripts to Host Free Virtual Allscripts Client Experience Event