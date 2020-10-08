Allscripts continues to lead in interoperability, driving successful healthcare delivery

Allscripts dbMotion Solution has been delivering clinically relevant, meaningful interoperability for many years. With dbMotion, which enables the sharing of data across different EHR systems regardless of vendor, clinicians can engage their care teams and improve access to real-time, harmonized information from across the care continuum. Used around the world in the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Israel, the solution leverages and shares data assets, achieving safer high-quality clinical outcomes.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) remains committed to effective interoperability in healthcare delivery. A leader in interoperability and open platforms, the company has made it a priority to deliver clinicians accessible, clinically relevant information at the point of care, creating a community patient record and enabling successful care delivery.

Every month the following volumes are enabled:

14M+ unique patient transactions are received in dbMotion

31,000+ providers and 128,000+ users interact with dbMotion

2,700+ ambulatory and post-acute facilities transmit data with dbMotion

1,000+ hospitals transmit data with dbMotion

Over the past 12 months, dbMotion has achieved significant client success with the sharing of information including:

1B+ pieces of patient demographics data

650M+ observation results

350M+ pharmacy data

289M+ documents

104M+ orders (pharmacy/treatment)

58M+ full patient data records

Allscripts was recently recognized as a growth and innovation top-performing leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar: US Healthcare Data Interoperability Market, 2020. The report states that Allscripts demonstrates superior interoperability across the entire HIT ecosystem by enabling the direct integration of third-party clinical decision support applications into the company’s platforms through on-premise or cloud deployment models.

“Allscripts has advocated for having an open platform since 2007 and we believe interoperability is the foundation for advancing healthcare—data and access should be Open. For Everyone,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul M. Black. “Our systems—all of them—should be able to talk to each other. Through dbMotion, we have helped providers all around the world collaborate, deliver higher-quality care, lower costs and help consumers achieve better outcomes. We are proud of the interoperability tools we offer, creating a health ecosystem where critical data is made useful by combining isolated islands of community information into a single, actionable patient record. We remain committed to assisting in successful healthcare delivery for today and tomorrow.”

