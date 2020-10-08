Ipsen Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 08.10.2020, 18:00 | 38 | 0 |
Regulatory News:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2020
83,814,526
Total gross of voting rights: 132,123,321
Total net* of voting rights: 131,202,989
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005665/en/Ipsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0