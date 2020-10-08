 

Ipsen  Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

Date

 

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

September 30, 2020

83,814,526

Total gross of voting rights: 132,123,321

Total net* of voting rights: 131,202,989

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Ipsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Ipsen to Present 12 Abstracts at the 11th World Congress for Neurorehabilitation (WCNR) Virtual Congress Taking Place Jointly With the 35th Congress of the French Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (SOFMER)1-13
06.10.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/28/2020 and 10/02/2020
29.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 09/21/2020 and 09/25/2020
25.09.20
Ipsen Appoints Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer
22.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/14/2020 and 09/18/2020
19.09.20
ESMO 2020: Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in Combination With Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrates Significant Survival Benefits in Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Pivotal Phase III CheckMate -9ER Trial
18.09.20
ESMO 2020: Phase II CLARINET FORTE Results Show Increasing Dose Frequencies of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) Allows Patients with NETs to Delay Treatment Escalation by up to 8.3 Months
15.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/07/2020 and 09/11/2020
14.09.20
Ipsen: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company
14.09.20
Ipsen Showcases Commitment to Patient-centric Advances in Oncology With Record Number of Abstracts to Be Presented at ESMO 2020 Virtual Congress