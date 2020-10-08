 

Exponent to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on October 29

08.10.2020, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report third quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended October 2, 2020 following the close of the market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event:   Exponent, Inc. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:   Thursday, October 29, 2020
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Live Call:   (866) 548-4713 or (323) 794-2093

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 5, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 1075168#.

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.


