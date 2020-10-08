Rayonier Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) plans to release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 29 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 800-857-5752 (domestic) or 312-470-7110 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Saturday, November 28, 2020 by dialing 800-835-5808 (domestic) or 203-369-3353 (international), passcode: 3360.