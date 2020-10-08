 

Rayonier Scheduled to Release Third Quarter Earnings on October 28

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) plans to release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 29 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 800-857-5752 (domestic) or 312-470-7110 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Saturday, November 28, 2020 by dialing 800-835-5808 (domestic) or 203-369-3353 (international), passcode: 3360.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

