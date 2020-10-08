 

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 3rd Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 844.707.6940 (domestic), or 412.317.5702 (international); request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company’s website www.lifestorage.com.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

