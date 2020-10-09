 

IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner of the Overwatch League Grand Finals

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020   

IBM to help power interactive and analytical content for the Overwatch League, engaging fans and players through cloud, IBM's Watson artificial intelligence, and machine learning

ARMONK, New York and IRVINE, California, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBM and the Overwatch League, the world's first global esports league with 20 city-based teams, announced its first-of-a-kind multi-year deal to bring IBM's cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to esports. A sponsorship component kicks off at this year's 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals, which started Oct. 8 and run through Oct. 10. With the agreement – IBM's first-ever esports deal – the technology leader becomes the official AI, cloud, and analytics sponsor of the Overwatch League. The deal covers the 2020 Grand Finals and the entirety of the 2021 and 2022 Overwatch League seasons.

IBM and the Overwatch League logos (PRNewsFoto/IBM)

Through the course of the deal, IBM and the Overwatch League plan to leverage IBM's suite of advanced cloud and AI products. Starting in 2021, IBM and the Overwatch League will be working closely to develop technology solutions leveraging IBM's expertise in natural language processing and machine learning to improve the league's rankings system, and utilize IBM's Watson AI capabilities to create live and in-broadcast predictive analysis, with specific solutions currently under development.

"We're constantly striving to give fans the ability to more meaningfully engage with the Overwatch League, and teaming up with IBM enables us to do just that," said Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer of Activision Blizzard Esports. "IBM's cutting-edge AI and machine learning, underpinned by cloud technologies, will help enable us to bring interactive and innovative engagement opportunities to our fans and teams. This is a fantastic benefit to our viewers, and we're very excited to be announcing it during the biggest event of our season."

"We're thrilled to bring our world class Cloud platforms and Watson portfolio to one of the leading esports platforms in the world," said Noah Syken, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, IBM. "The solutions we're partnering to create can help the organizations, players, and fans enjoy an even more immersive, engaging experience. We look forward to working with the Overwatch League, to bring innovative solutions at scale, to broad and relevant audiences."

