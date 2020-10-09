ExGen Announces $1,500,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 100,000,000 units at a price of $0.015 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two (2) years after the closing. The warrants have an acceleration provision whereby if the closing price of ExGen’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is at least $0.10 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days), ExGen will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of issuance of a news release by ExGen announcing the accelerated exercise period.



ExGen intends to complete the Private Placement using available ‎prospectus exemptions under securities laws including the accredited investor exemption and the ‎close friends, family and business associates exemption. Any investors interested in participating in ‎the Private Placement should contact ExGen pursuant to the contact information set forth below. Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or around October 26, 2020. A finder’s fee ‎of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement may be paid in cash or ExGen common shares ‎on all or any portion of this Private Placement.‎ The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for potential exploration on ExGen’s properties, potential future acquisitions and general working capital.

The pricing of the Private Placement is based on the temporary relief measures established by the TSXV on April ‎‎8, 2020, and extended September 16, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TSXV published the temporary relief ‎measures to Policy 4.1 and Policy 4.3, lowering the minimum pricing from $0.05 to $0.01 per share for shares issued pursuant ‎to a private placement when the market price of an issuer’s shares is not greater than $0.05. ‎It is not anticipated that any new insiders will be created, nor that any change of control will occur, ‎as a result of the Private Placement. Any participation by insiders of ExGen in the Private ‎Placement will be on the same terms as arm’s length investors. There is no minimum aggregate ‎subscription amount for the Private Placement, but completion of the Private Placement is subject to ‎all regulatory approvals, including the TSXV acceptance. Depending on market conditions, ‎the gross proceeds of the Private Placement could be increased or decreased. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. ‎‎For further ‎details on the Private Placement, please contact ExGen at the contact information set forth below.