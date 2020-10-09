 

TFI International Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the renewal of TFI International’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Under the NCIB, as renewed, TFI International may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 7,000,000 common shares, representing 7.92% of the 88,331,725 shares forming TFI International’s public float. The shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in Canada over the twelve-month period from October 14, 2020 to October 13, 2021. As of September 30, 2020, TFI International had 93,362,475 common shares issued and outstanding.

Under its previous NCIB, which entered into effect on October 2, 2019 and expired on October 1, 2020, TFI International was authorized to purchase up to 7,000,000 shares. As of October 1, 2020, TFI International had repurchased 2,221,255 common shares at a volume weighted average purchase price of CAD $36.44 per share, through the facilities of the TSX and on alternative trading systems in Canada. All of the repurchased shares were cancelled by TFI International.

Any shares purchased by TFI International under the renewed NCIB will be at the market price of the shares at the time of such purchases. The actual number of shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by TFI International. Any purchases made by TFI International pursuant to the renewed NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX.

During the most recently-completed six months, the average daily trading volume for the common shares of TFI International on the TSX was 344,565 shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, TFI International will have the right to repurchase during any one trading day a maximum of 86,141 shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, TFI International may make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of TFI International, in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

