Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz Attached to Star and in Talks for STXfilms’ “Every Note Played”

Every Note Played is based on the critically acclaimed most recent book by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Genova, author of Still Alice , for which Julianne Moore won the Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA Best Actress awards. The novel was optioned by Monet Clayton and David Mandell, who developed the story and adapted it into a music-driven screenplay that became #1 on the Black List.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that STXfilms has acquired worldwide rights to the film adaptation of the novel Every Note Played. Oscar winners Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in talks with the studio and attached to star in the film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Golden Globe-winning director Michael Sucsy (“Grey Gardens,” The Vow, “13 Reasons Why”) is set to direct the film, and Monet Clayton, Richard Barton Lewis, and Gabrielle Jerou are set to produce via Richard Barton Lewis’s Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning Southpaw Entertainment production banner (August Rush, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Backdraft).

Every Note Played follows a world-renowned concert pianist and composer on the verge of creating his magnum opus. When he receives a life-changing diagnosis, his estranged ex-wife takes up the cross of caring for him, and he is forced to balance reconciling his failed relationships with redefining his pursuit of greatness.

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story.”

UTA and ICM represented the financing and deal.

ANGELINA JOLIE is an Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe Winner with numerous film credits including Walt Disney Pictures' Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, James Mangold's Girl, Interrupted and the upcoming The Eternals for Marvel. She also directed, produced and co-wrote the critically acclaimed First They Killed My Father. Jolie is Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees, a Visiting Professor in Practice at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics and Political Science, as well as being a TIME magazine contributing editor. She is represented by WME.