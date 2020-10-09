EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Featuring Robust Career Mode Launches Worldwide Today With Over 3.6 Million Players Already in the Game

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) launched EA SPORTS FIFA 21 , where players can manage every moment of their team’s journey with new additions to Career Mode or immerse themselves in the soul of the streets with groundbreaking updates to VOLTA FOOTBALL, which offers more ways to play with friends online. Combined with the most intelligent gameplay to date and new social experiences in FIFA Ultimate Team, fans can discover unrivaled authenticity on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin and Steam.

FIFA 21 (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, more players than ever before are jumping into the game early, with over 2.3 million players worldwide already experiencing the excitement of stepping out on the virtual pitch through EA Play**. Players have also been busy creating their dream squads, with more than 3 million squads created to date.

“Playing together with friends and family is a big part of what makes playing EA SPORTS FIFA so enjoyable and this year we’ve added a number of ways to team up on the virtual pitch across VOLTA FOOTBALL and FUT,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “We’ve also added all-new features to Career Mode, with a focus on delivering against some of the top feedback we’ve received from our players, to build an experience that lets them manage every moment, taking their favorite team from the start of the season to football championship glory.”

This year, new innovations added to Career Mode create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training, with more ways than ever to control team growth and make it easier for players to begin their managerial career. Features like Interactive Match Sim and Player Development are key to taking control of your season, while the enhanced opposition AI provides new systems that create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling.

VOLTA FOOTBALL returns to the streets with the opportunity for players to add star power to their teams in the all-new VOLTA FEATURED BATTLES mode. Face off against football icons like FIFA 21 Cover Athlete, Kylian Mbappé, alongside global stars like award-winning producer and DJ, Diplo and heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with more big names added throughout FIFA 21 each week***. Players can also enjoy a more social street football experience through VOLTA SQUADS, a new way to join together with up to four friends or drop into the community with other VOLTA FOOTBALL players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play.