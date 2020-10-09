Uniti Files Prospectus Supplement Solely to Register Resale of Shares Issued in Windstream Settlement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register the resale of approximately 18.2 million shares of its common stock (the “Shares”). The Shares were previously issued to certain creditors of Windstream in connection with the settlement between Uniti and Windstream. Uniti filed the prospectus supplement to satisfy its obligations under the previously disclosed stock purchase agreements relating to the issuance of the Shares, and the filing of the prospectus supplement is not necessarily indicative of any sales by the holders of the Shares. No shares will be issued or sold by Uniti pursuant to such prospectus supplement.



