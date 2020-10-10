LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.



Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 4052529. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.