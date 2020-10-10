 

LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.10.2020, 00:18  |  25   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 4052529. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


