 

The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020 1) TO1 B in Terranet has been determined to SEK 0.72 and the subscription period starts today, October 12, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 08:30  |  56   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Terranet Holding AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units during the second quarter of 2020. One (1) unit consisted of two (2) newly issued B shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1 B, one (1) warrants of series TO2 B, and one (1) warrant of series TO3 B. Each warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO1 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier during the measurement period, from September 28, 2020, to October 9, 2020, however not lower than the quota value in the Company’s share and not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 1.03, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO1 B is set to SEK 0.72. The subscription period for warrants of series TO1 B runs as of October 12, 2020 up to and including October 23, 2020.

If all the warrants of series TO1 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 36.4 million before issuing costs. For the warrants not to expire without value, it is required that the holder actively subscribes for new shares no later than October 23, 2020 or sell the warrants no later than October 16, 2020. Please observe that certain nominees might close their application earlier than October 23, 2020.

Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on 22 May 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website https://terranet.se/ as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO1 B.

Subscription period: October 12 – October 23, 2020.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO1 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 36.4 million before issue cost.

Seite 1 von 5
TerraNet Holding Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
Festi: Buy-back programme week 41
PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the ...
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi on the impact of autonomous systems
28.09.20
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on the Future of Autonomous Technology
23.09.20
TerraNet engages Mangold as liquidity provider
15.09.20
TerraNet AB Names New Senior Leadership and Outlines Business Development and Growth Strategy