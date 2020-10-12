 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 32/2020

 

Copenhagen, 12 October 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 5 October to 9 October 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 601,579   57,906,469
  5 October 2020 8,318 94.86 789,015
  6 October 2020 24,258 94.70 2,297,223
  7 October 2020 15,000 95.72 1,435,773
  8 October 2020 20,000 96.22 1,924,452
  9 October 2020 2,022 96.45 195,027
Accumulated under the program 671,177   64,547,959

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 5 October - 9 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.

  • Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 947,685 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.95% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

