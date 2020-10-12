 

Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 14:00  |  108   |   |   

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bullfrog Gold Corp. (BFGC:OTCQB; BFG:CSE; 11B:FSE) (“Bullfrog”, “BFGC” or the “Company”) announces it has entered into definitive agreements (“Definitive Agreements”) with certain Barrick Gold Corporation subsidiaries (“Barrick”) and Augusta Investments Inc. (“Augusta”) in connection with the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Bullfrog will acquire rights to 1500 acres adjoining the Company’s Bullfrog Gold Deposit from Barrick, and Augusta and certain individuals identified by Augusta will concurrently complete a C$22 million investment in Bullfrog (the “Transaction”).

 Bullfrog’s CEO & President, David Beling, commented, “We are delighted to announce the signing of the Definitive Agreements and are encouraged by the positive market reaction to the announcement of the binding term sheet in respect of the Transaction. Bullfrog will be well-funded to expedite the exploration and development of the Bullfrog project, and we are excited to welcome our new cornerstone shareholders, Barrick and Augusta.”

Upon completion of the Transaction, Barrick and Augusta will become significant shareholders in Bullfrog. Additionally, the Board of Directors and Management of the Company will be reconstituted upon closing such that Maryse Bélanger will be appointed President, CEO and Director of the Company along with the appointment of Donald Taylor, Daniel Earle, and a Barrick nominee to the Company’s Board of Directors. David Beling will remain on the Board.

The Definitive Agreements formalize the terms in the binding term sheet dated September 7, 2020, and detailed in the Company’s press release dated September 8, 2020. The Mineral Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement between a subsidiary of BFGC and Barrick dated March 23, 2015, as amended, has been terminated and the Barrick back-in right has been eliminated. A 2% NSR royalty granted to Barrick also decreases to a minimum 0.5% NSR royalty on certain Barrick lands already subject to royalties.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to follow during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary conditions, including certain government approvals and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that currently controls the commanding land and resource positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by mining and conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999 when ore reserves were depleted. Measured and indicated 43-101 compliant resources were estimated in mid-2017 by Tetra Tech Inc. at 525,000 ounces of gold, averaging 1.02 gold g/t in base case plans of the MS and Bullfrog pits. Most of these resources are in the north extension to the Bullfrog pit. Inferred resources were estimated at 110,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.2 g/t, of which most were in the Mystery Hill area adjacent to the Bullfrog pit and where 17 additional holes were recently drilled. 

Seite 1 von 2
Bullfrog Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Opthea Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
17
Bullfrog